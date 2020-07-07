7307 Hawk Lane

Amenities
Lovely Sachse home with Wylie ISD!Open floor plan 4 bedroom,2 bath home with nice ceiling height,bamboo flooring & tile & carpet!Kitchen boasts nice counter-tops & back-splash,GAS COOK TOP, stainless steel microwave and oven. Ample cabinets for storage,nice mood-setting fireplace.Master bedroom is spacious & master bathroom is luxurious with walk in (tiled) shower with custom shower door and lots of sumptuous tile works throughout, and classy white vanities, a large walk in closet!Lots of neutral paint color in the house. Driveway is great for extra parking leading to the 2 car garage. Backyard with covered area, storage shed... quite awesome for playing, entertaining, relaxing, bring an offer!