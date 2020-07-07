All apartments in Sachse
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:34 PM

7307 Hawk Lane

7307 Hawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7307 Hawk Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Sachse home with Wylie ISD!Open floor plan 4 bedroom,2 bath home with nice ceiling height,bamboo flooring & tile & carpet!Kitchen boasts nice counter-tops & back-splash,GAS COOK TOP, stainless steel microwave and oven. Ample cabinets for storage,nice mood-setting fireplace.Master bedroom is spacious & master bathroom is luxurious with walk in (tiled) shower with custom shower door and lots of sumptuous tile works throughout, and classy white vanities, a large walk in closet!Lots of neutral paint color in the house. Driveway is great for extra parking leading to the 2 car garage. Backyard with covered area, storage shed... quite awesome for playing, entertaining, relaxing, bring an offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7307 Hawk Lane have any available units?
7307 Hawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7307 Hawk Lane have?
Some of 7307 Hawk Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7307 Hawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7307 Hawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7307 Hawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7307 Hawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 7307 Hawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7307 Hawk Lane offers parking.
Does 7307 Hawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7307 Hawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7307 Hawk Lane have a pool?
No, 7307 Hawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7307 Hawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 7307 Hawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7307 Hawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7307 Hawk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7307 Hawk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7307 Hawk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

