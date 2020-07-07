All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 6917 Shady View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
6917 Shady View Court
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:49 PM

6917 Shady View Court

6917 Shady View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6917 Shady View Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home located in Spring Meadow Estates. New engineered hardwood floors added downstairs to replace carpeting 12-10-18. Pretty drive up with rock & brick exterior. 5 generous bedrooms with master suite & one other bedroom suite down; 3 up with 2 full baths up. Front living being used as a home office but could be either. Pretty travertine flooring in the kitchen that's open to family room so the cook can enjoy the friends & family. Split oversized master suite for privacy with a huge master bath & closet. New shower in master bath & new decorative tile work in floor. 2nd bedroom down has full bath + 2 full up. Living area up leads to other 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Shady View Court have any available units?
6917 Shady View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 6917 Shady View Court currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Shady View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Shady View Court pet-friendly?
No, 6917 Shady View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6917 Shady View Court offer parking?
No, 6917 Shady View Court does not offer parking.
Does 6917 Shady View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 Shady View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Shady View Court have a pool?
No, 6917 Shady View Court does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Shady View Court have accessible units?
No, 6917 Shady View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Shady View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6917 Shady View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6917 Shady View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6917 Shady View Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District