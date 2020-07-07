6917 Shady View Court

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful Home located in Spring Meadow Estates. New engineered hardwood floors added downstairs to replace carpeting 12-10-18. Pretty drive up with rock & brick exterior. 5 generous bedrooms with master suite & one other bedroom suite down; 3 up with 2 full baths up. Front living being used as a home office but could be either. Pretty travertine flooring in the kitchen that's open to family room so the cook can enjoy the friends & family. Split oversized master suite for privacy with a huge master bath & closet. New shower in master bath & new decorative tile work in floor. 2nd bedroom down has full bath + 2 full up. Living area up leads to other 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths.