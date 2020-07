Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

3-2-2 plus study with lots of natural light throughout the house. Updated kitchen and bath rooms with stunning granite, tile and cabinets. A beautifully landscaped custom home with a large lot. Close to lake, Firewheel and 190. Pets are case by case, fees may apply. Rent: $1645. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one time $157 admin fee. Schedule a showing or apply today! go to https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/41a4832f170b841e34fd7fe3bd28a984