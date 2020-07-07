All apartments in Sachse
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:51 AM

6315 Hillview Lane

6315 Hillview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Hillview Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Large family home with study, large laundry area. Master has garden tub, separate shower and large walkin closet. Woodbridge Country Club has walking trails, clubhouse, golf & 7 swimming pools. Very close to I-90 and Firewheel Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Hillview Lane have any available units?
6315 Hillview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6315 Hillview Lane have?
Some of 6315 Hillview Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Hillview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Hillview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Hillview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6315 Hillview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6315 Hillview Lane offer parking?
No, 6315 Hillview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Hillview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Hillview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Hillview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6315 Hillview Lane has a pool.
Does 6315 Hillview Lane have accessible units?
No, 6315 Hillview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Hillview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Hillview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6315 Hillview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6315 Hillview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

