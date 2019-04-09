All apartments in Rollingwood
Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:58 AM

5005 Timberline Dr.

5005 Timberline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Timberline Drive, Rollingwood, TX 78746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Built in 1960
Outstanding family home in Rollingwood. Partially updated 3 bed, 2 bath Award-winning Eanes school and blocks from Zilker Park and 5 mins to downtown

* 3/2, 2,044 square feet.
* Fenced, treed backyard with a large screened in porch.
* Beautiful outdoor patio under mature oak trees
* Open floor plan with plenty of natural light throughout.
* Three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
* Travertine flooring in the main living area.
* Recently updated kitchen.
* Walk to Rollingwood Park.
* Schools: Eanes Elementary /Hill Country MS /Westlake High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

