2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roanoke, TX
117 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1157 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
20 Units Available
Watermark
150 Parish Ln, Roanoke, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1100 sqft
Minutes from I-114 and I-35, within a residential area. Spacious interiors with kitchen and bathroom upgrades. A resort-like pool, green space, and picnic area provided. Nine-foot ceilings, full-size appliances, and island kitchens provided.
Results within 5 miles of Roanoke
179 Units Available
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
54 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1099 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1203 sqft
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
21 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1088 sqft
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1135 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
18 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1019 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
202 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1401 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Villages of Woodland Springs
44 Units Available
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
164 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Villages of Woodland Springs
Contact for Availability
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1273 sqft
Our beautiful community here at Mansions at Timberland Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! In addition to the distinct architectural design and custom finishes, every apartment includes unique living
Results within 10 miles of Roanoke
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1176 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
42 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1177 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
2 Units Available
Grafton Flats
3101 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1115 sqft
Make Grafton Flats your home in Grapevine, TX! Our community of apartment homes near DFW Airport offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans and amazing amenities.
32 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Fossil
31 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
37 Units Available
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1108 sqft
Residents can enjoy beautiful prairie views and easy access to shopping and dining at Alliance Town Center. Pet-friendly property features coffee bar, gym, and game room. Units are smoke-free and have washer/dryer hookups.
34 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
42 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
88 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
