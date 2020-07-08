601 Chaucer Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Entertaining Tonight? Then live in a home you will be proud to show off to your friends. Comfortable evenings will be spent on the pergola covered outdoor living space with fireplace and outdoor kitchen. In ground swimming pool and heated bubbly spa for year round enjoyment. Inside find 6 bedrooms plus separate home office. Creative meals are prepared on the center island, 6 burner cook top and double oven. Upstairs game room and media room means everyone can do their own thing! Some of the extras include central vac system, 2 energy efficient gas water heaters and built in garage overhead storage space. Pool and lawn care are included in monthly rent. This is also for sale for $560,000.00