Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 Chaucer Court

601 Chaucer Court · No Longer Available
Location

601 Chaucer Court, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Entertaining Tonight? Then live in a home you will be proud to show off to your friends. Comfortable evenings will be spent on the pergola covered outdoor living space with fireplace and outdoor kitchen. In ground swimming pool and heated bubbly spa for year round enjoyment. Inside find 6 bedrooms plus separate home office. Creative meals are prepared on the center island, 6 burner cook top and double oven. Upstairs game room and media room means everyone can do their own thing! Some of the extras include central vac system, 2 energy efficient gas water heaters and built in garage overhead storage space. Pool and lawn care are included in monthly rent. This is also for sale for $560,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

