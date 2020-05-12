All apartments in Roanoke
365 Darrell Road
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:01 PM

365 Darrell Road

365 Derrell Road · No Longer Available
Roanoke
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

365 Derrell Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a half acre corner lot. Property features new paint, all new laminate flooring throughout, a huge open living area with an electric fireplace, and a large 2 car attached garage. Kitchen features brand new stainless appliances, fridge and new in box microwave are included. Convenient split floorplan with master suite on one side and the 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bath are on the other size. Huge backyard with a wooden deck is great for entertaining. Walking distance to parks and highly rated schools. Conveniently located just minutes from major highways and a just a short commute to DFW Airport. Near dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Darrell Road have any available units?
365 Darrell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 365 Darrell Road have?
Some of 365 Darrell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Darrell Road currently offering any rent specials?
365 Darrell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Darrell Road pet-friendly?
No, 365 Darrell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 365 Darrell Road offer parking?
Yes, 365 Darrell Road offers parking.
Does 365 Darrell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Darrell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Darrell Road have a pool?
No, 365 Darrell Road does not have a pool.
Does 365 Darrell Road have accessible units?
No, 365 Darrell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Darrell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Darrell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Darrell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Darrell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

