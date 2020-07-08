325 Cortland Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location Location Location! Beautifully updated home in great location w-neighborhood splash park, playground, park! Quiet, low traffic street within walking distance to Byron Nelson HS & Medlin Middle. Wrap-around front porch, FLEXIBLE floorplan: formal dining or office at entry; large 4th bedroom or gameroom. Family room open to kitchen w-granite, SS appliances, large breakfast island w-seating room. Pantry & utility room is 21x11 w-mudroom area. Updated half bath down. Master has area for nursery, office or exercise plus an en suite bath with double sinks & large updated shower. Huge backyard with deck. Near Hwy 114 & 170 I35W, Alliance, Denton. One dog on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds or cats.