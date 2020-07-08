All apartments in Roanoke
325 Cortland Circle
325 Cortland Circle

325 Cortland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

325 Cortland Circle, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location Location Location! Beautifully updated home in great location w-neighborhood splash park, playground, park! Quiet, low traffic street within walking distance to Byron Nelson HS & Medlin Middle. Wrap-around front porch, FLEXIBLE floorplan: formal dining or office at entry; large 4th bedroom or gameroom. Family room open to kitchen w-granite, SS appliances, large breakfast island w-seating room. Pantry & utility room is 21x11 w-mudroom area. Updated half bath down. Master has area for nursery, office or exercise plus an en suite bath with double sinks & large updated shower. Huge backyard with deck. Near Hwy 114 & 170 I35W, Alliance, Denton. One dog on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds or cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Cortland Circle have any available units?
325 Cortland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 325 Cortland Circle have?
Some of 325 Cortland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Cortland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
325 Cortland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Cortland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Cortland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 325 Cortland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 325 Cortland Circle offers parking.
Does 325 Cortland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Cortland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Cortland Circle have a pool?
No, 325 Cortland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 325 Cortland Circle have accessible units?
No, 325 Cortland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Cortland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Cortland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Cortland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Cortland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

