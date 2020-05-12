All apartments in Roanoke
321 Oxford Court

Location

321 Oxford Court, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully maintained home with spacious rooms in highly sought after Northwest ISD. No carpet downstairs, only wood and tile. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and opens to living and dining rooms. Dual sinks in master bath with custom closet. Lots of storage space available throughout the house. Covered patio with huge back yard and kids play set. Great family friendly neighborhood, with community park and splash pad within walking distance. Within 5 to 7 minutes from shopping, restaurants, highways. About 20 minutes to DFW airport and Grapevine Mills Shopping Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Oxford Court have any available units?
321 Oxford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 321 Oxford Court have?
Some of 321 Oxford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Oxford Court currently offering any rent specials?
321 Oxford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Oxford Court pet-friendly?
No, 321 Oxford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 321 Oxford Court offer parking?
Yes, 321 Oxford Court offers parking.
Does 321 Oxford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Oxford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Oxford Court have a pool?
No, 321 Oxford Court does not have a pool.
Does 321 Oxford Court have accessible units?
No, 321 Oxford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Oxford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Oxford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Oxford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Oxford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

