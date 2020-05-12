321 Oxford Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully maintained home with spacious rooms in highly sought after Northwest ISD. No carpet downstairs, only wood and tile. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and opens to living and dining rooms. Dual sinks in master bath with custom closet. Lots of storage space available throughout the house. Covered patio with huge back yard and kids play set. Great family friendly neighborhood, with community park and splash pad within walking distance. Within 5 to 7 minutes from shopping, restaurants, highways. About 20 minutes to DFW airport and Grapevine Mills Shopping Mall.