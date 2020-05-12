Quaint home in Old Town Roanoke just a few blocks from dining and entertainment. The Roanoke Rec Center and Community Pool are just down the street. Tons of new business and attractions coming to town including the Peabody Hotel.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 N Walnut Street have any available units?
306 N Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 306 N Walnut Street have?
Some of 306 N Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 N Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 N Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.