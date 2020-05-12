All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated January 30 2020 at 2:32 AM

306 N Walnut Street

306 North Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 North Walnut Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Quaint home in Old Town Roanoke just a few blocks from dining and entertainment. The Roanoke Rec Center and Community Pool are just down the street. Tons of new business and attractions coming to town including the Peabody Hotel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 N Walnut Street have any available units?
306 N Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 306 N Walnut Street have?
Some of 306 N Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 N Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 N Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 N Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 306 N Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 N Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 306 N Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 306 N Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 306 N Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 306 N Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 N Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 N Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 N Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

