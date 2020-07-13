1229 River Ridge Road

Amenities

Nice single story home with upgrades in Roanoke. NW ISD. This home has an in ground pool and decking; pool care included. There is one large living area and 2 dining areas. There is ceramic tile in the bathrooms, entry, and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms, formal dining, living areas. It has a gas log fireplace. Fenced yard. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers, NO PETS. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. TAR app. $45 app fee per person. Rents insurance required.