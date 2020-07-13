All apartments in Roanoke
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
1229 River Ridge Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

1229 River Ridge Road

1229 River Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1229 River Ridge Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice single story home with upgrades in Roanoke. NW ISD. This home has an in ground pool and decking; pool care included. There is one large living area and 2 dining areas. There is ceramic tile in the bathrooms, entry, and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms, formal dining, living areas. It has a gas log fireplace. Fenced yard. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers, NO PETS. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. TAR app. $45 app fee per person. Rents insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 River Ridge Road have any available units?
1229 River Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1229 River Ridge Road have?
Some of 1229 River Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 River Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1229 River Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 River Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1229 River Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1229 River Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1229 River Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1229 River Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 River Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 River Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 1229 River Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 1229 River Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1229 River Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 River Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 River Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 River Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 River Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
