Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

911 Cody Court Available 04/19/19 Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex in River Oaks - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Vinyl and ceramic tile flooring throughout interior, with carpeting in bedrooms only. Kitchen is equipped with electric range and dishwasher, tenant to bring their own refrigerator. Washer & dryer connections located in the kitchen. Tenant to pay all utilities and provide proof of renters insurance policy. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit. No aggressive breed accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.



