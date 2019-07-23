All apartments in River Oaks
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:57 AM

5237 Park Drive

5237 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5237 Park Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Laminate flooring throughout common areas, with carpet in bedrooms. Hard to find, single-floor layout that is open concept. Many windows allow lots of natural light to pour in. High ceilings throughout. Large living area leads to dining area and upgraded kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included! Granite counter tops, crown lighting, and subway tile backsplash. Large pantry with tons of cabinets. Large bedrooms, master suite with his and hers sinks and large walk-in closet. Cute side yard and patio. 2 car garage with private alley at rear of home. Lease also includes monthly credit for water, sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Park Drive have any available units?
5237 Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 5237 Park Drive have?
Some of 5237 Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237 Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 5237 Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5237 Park Drive offers parking.
Does 5237 Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Park Drive have a pool?
No, 5237 Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5237 Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 5237 Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5237 Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

