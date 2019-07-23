5237 Park Drive

Amenities

Laminate flooring throughout common areas, with carpet in bedrooms. Hard to find, single-floor layout that is open concept. Many windows allow lots of natural light to pour in. High ceilings throughout. Large living area leads to dining area and upgraded kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included! Granite counter tops, crown lighting, and subway tile backsplash. Large pantry with tons of cabinets. Large bedrooms, master suite with his and hers sinks and large walk-in closet. Cute side yard and patio. 2 car garage with private alley at rear of home. Lease also includes monthly credit for water, sewer, and trash.