4909 Almena Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:45 PM

4909 Almena Road

4909 Almena Road · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Almena Road, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease this gorgeous and COMPLETELY remodeled home in highly sought after River Oaks! Rent with confidence as this home boasts a brand new roof, HVAC, laminate, carpet and tile flooring, updated lighting, and the entire home has been repainted. Kitchen offers brand new appliances with a gas stove, cabinets have been updated with shaker style doors and fresh paint. Bathroom has beautiful white subway tile, tile floors and all new plumbing fixtures. Enjoy your backyard with a brand new deck. Garage is detached but has a lot of room inside for a vehicle and workshop. This home is proof you don't have to settle! Come see for yourself today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Almena Road have any available units?
4909 Almena Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 4909 Almena Road have?
Some of 4909 Almena Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Almena Road currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Almena Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Almena Road pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Almena Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 4909 Almena Road offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Almena Road offers parking.
Does 4909 Almena Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Almena Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Almena Road have a pool?
No, 4909 Almena Road does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Almena Road have accessible units?
No, 4909 Almena Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Almena Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Almena Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Almena Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4909 Almena Road has units with air conditioning.

