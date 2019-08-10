4909 Almena Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lease this gorgeous and COMPLETELY remodeled home in highly sought after River Oaks! Rent with confidence as this home boasts a brand new roof, HVAC, laminate, carpet and tile flooring, updated lighting, and the entire home has been repainted. Kitchen offers brand new appliances with a gas stove, cabinets have been updated with shaker style doors and fresh paint. Bathroom has beautiful white subway tile, tile floors and all new plumbing fixtures. Enjoy your backyard with a brand new deck. Garage is detached but has a lot of room inside for a vehicle and workshop. This home is proof you don't have to settle! Come see for yourself today.