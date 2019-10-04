Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in River Oaks
Find more places like 4600 Barbara Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
4600 Barbara Rd
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:18 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4600 Barbara Rd
4600 Barbara Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4600 Barbara Road, River Oaks, TX 76114
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated one bedroom available for immediate move in! Conveniently across the street from local elementary School. Near by shopping centers and grocery stores!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have any available units?
4600 Barbara Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
River Oaks, TX
.
What amenities does 4600 Barbara Rd have?
Some of 4600 Barbara Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4600 Barbara Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Barbara Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Barbara Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Barbara Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in River Oaks
.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Barbara Rd offers parking.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Barbara Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have a pool?
No, 4600 Barbara Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have accessible units?
No, 4600 Barbara Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Barbara Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4600 Barbara Rd has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Saginaw, TX
Benbrook, TX
Haltom City, TX
Azle, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Keller, TX
Hurst, TX
Aledo, TX
Burleson, TX
Willow Park, TX
Weatherford, TX
Southlake, TX
Roanoke, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Mansfield, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District