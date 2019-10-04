All apartments in River Oaks
Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
4600 Barbara Rd
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:18 AM

4600 Barbara Rd

4600 Barbara Road · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Barbara Road, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated one bedroom available for immediate move in! Conveniently across the street from local elementary School. Near by shopping centers and grocery stores!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Barbara Rd have any available units?
4600 Barbara Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 4600 Barbara Rd have?
Some of 4600 Barbara Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Barbara Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Barbara Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Barbara Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Barbara Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Barbara Rd offers parking.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Barbara Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have a pool?
No, 4600 Barbara Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have accessible units?
No, 4600 Barbara Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Barbara Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Barbara Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4600 Barbara Rd has units with air conditioning.

