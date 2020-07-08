All apartments in Richmond
Deseo At Grand Mission
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

Deseo At Grand Mission

19002 Mission Park Dr · (832) 262-4747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX 77407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1037 · Avail. Aug 27

$948

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 1336 · Avail. Sep 25

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 0613 · Avail. Sep 13

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0621 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 0635 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 0431 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deseo At Grand Mission.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
package receiving
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Elegantly renovated units featuring quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerators with an ice and water dispenser, and hardwood-style flooring available now. Deseo at Grand Mission offers the most desirable living in Richmond, with easy access to shopping at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch and Katy Mills in Katy, these apartments have it all. We have one and two-bedroom apartments for rent that fit your lifestyle perfectly, from 758 square feet to 1,340 square feet. You can scroll through the photos of our serene Richmond, Texas area apartments to see the convenience our residents have in their day to day life. With great amenities like a brand fitness center stocked with treadmills, weight machines, and free weights, you are sure to get the workout you want. Take a relaxing swim in our resort ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $33/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 (one pet) $300 (two pets)
fee: $300 (one pet) $400 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/mo first pet, $50/mo two pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $45/month. Our parking arrangement is unassigned and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all residents. Carports and Detached Garages are available to rent. A parking permit will be assigned at move in for all lease holders. Carports: $45/month; Garages: $85/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deseo At Grand Mission have any available units?
Deseo At Grand Mission has 16 units available starting at $948 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Deseo At Grand Mission have?
Some of Deseo At Grand Mission's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deseo At Grand Mission currently offering any rent specials?
Deseo At Grand Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deseo At Grand Mission pet-friendly?
Yes, Deseo At Grand Mission is pet friendly.
Does Deseo At Grand Mission offer parking?
Yes, Deseo At Grand Mission offers parking.
Does Deseo At Grand Mission have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deseo At Grand Mission offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deseo At Grand Mission have a pool?
Yes, Deseo At Grand Mission has a pool.
Does Deseo At Grand Mission have accessible units?
No, Deseo At Grand Mission does not have accessible units.
Does Deseo At Grand Mission have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deseo At Grand Mission has units with dishwashers.
