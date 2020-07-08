Deseo At Grand Mission

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $33/month;
Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 (one pet) $300 (two pets)
fee: $300 (one pet) $400 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/mo first pet, $50/mo two pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $45/month. Our parking arrangement is unassigned and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all residents. Carports and Detached Garages are available to rent. A parking permit will be assigned at move in for all lease holders. Carports: $45/month;
Garages: $85/month.