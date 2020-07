Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system carport conference room e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floorplans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Cortland Lakemont offers custom-designed two-story apartment community features gourmet kitchens and beautiful views of the lake and pool. Located in the master-planned development of Lakemont, Our community positions residents in the growing Houston market, where the Energy Corridor, Sugar Land, and the Westchase District are just miles away. In addition, Cinco Ranch shopping and dining are a minutes' drive, and the Westpark Toll Road makes it convenient for residents to commute into central Houston. Contact us today!