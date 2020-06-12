Apartment List
71 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond, TX

9 Units Available
Waterside at Mason
1901 Waterside Village Dr, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1191 sqft
In-unit laundry, granite countertops, walk-in closets and patios. Community amenities include elevator, garage, fitness center, game room, media room, parking and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
24 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1094 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
21 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1092 sqft
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
21 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1056 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
41 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1298 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
20 Units Available
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1045 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
29 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1220 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
27 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1102 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
20 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1121 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
16 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
18 Units Available
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1145 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1328 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
7 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
6 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
944 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
155 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
9 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
910 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
30 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
18 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1044 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1095 sqft
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
27 Units Available
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd, Rosenberg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
Situated just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway. Property offers residents pool, gym, clubhouse and game room. 24-hour concierge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and extra storage. Garage.
17 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
40 Units Available
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
907 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
15 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1277 sqft
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
22 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Richmond rents decline sharply over the past month

Richmond rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $1000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,224 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richmond over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Richmond, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,224 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Richmond.
    • While rents in Richmond fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

