/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 AM
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
$
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1255 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Results within 1 mile of Richland Hills
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Results within 5 miles of Richland Hills
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1196 sqft
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Fossil
21 Units Available
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
15 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Results within 10 miles of Richland Hills
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Fairway Bend
39 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1364 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
Alliance Gateway
38 Units Available
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:06pm
35 Units Available
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1402 sqft
Cozy homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and W/D hookup. Enjoy access to a dog park, coffee bar and grill area on-site. Close to I-35. Near Arcadia Trail Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
61 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1606 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Oakridge Terrace
82 Units Available
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Fort Worth
30 Units Available
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1438 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Fairway Bend
50 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Similar Pages
Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichland Hills 3 BedroomsRichland Hills Accessible Apartments
Richland Hills Apartments with BalconyRichland Hills Apartments with GarageRichland Hills Apartments with GymRichland Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichland Hills Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX