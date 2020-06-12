/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
200 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
10 Units Available
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
Welcome to the 32Ten on the BLVD Apartments. How home should feel! At 32Ten on the Blvd, we work to provide our residents with more than just a home.
Results within 1 mile of Richland Hills
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1304 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Results within 5 miles of Richland Hills
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Harmony Hills
38 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
862 sqft
1552 Forest Park Circle 130 Available 07/15/20 B1 - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom 862 sf Living Room 14 X 11.6 Dining Room 7.6 X 9 Bedroom 13 X 12.6 Bedroom 11 X 11 (RLNE2521480)
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
HEB 4
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Harmony Hills
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
990 sqft
Luxurious homes with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Community has pools, laundry care centers and online payment options. Located just off of I-30, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
8 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
John T. White
18 Units Available
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1024 sqft
This property is only moments from Eastchase Market and the AMC theater, but Dallas and Fort Worth are also easily accessible. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym. Recently renovated units feature fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
29 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Scenic Bluff
44 Units Available
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1049 sqft
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Ryanwood
10 Units Available
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
919 sqft
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
52 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fossil
27 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
13 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Similar Pages
Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichland Hills 3 BedroomsRichland Hills Accessible Apartments
Richland Hills Apartments with BalconyRichland Hills Apartments with GarageRichland Hills Apartments with GymRichland Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichland Hills Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX