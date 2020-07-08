All apartments in Richland Hills
Richland Hills, TX
3516 Kingsbury Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:29 PM

3516 Kingsbury Avenue

3516 Kingsbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Kingsbury Avenue, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, HOUSE UNDER CONTRACT FOR SALE. NO SHOWINGS FOR RENT. You can only appreciate the finer attributes of this home by seeing it in its entirety. All new floors, paint, fixtures, windows, appliances, lighting, etc. Wood, granite, and tile upgrades throughout. Two large living, dining areas and a fabulous sun splashed backroom that can be used as a gameroom, study, exercise room, or personalized man cave. Large fenced backyard with enclosed patio for entertaining or simply relaxing. When ready to venture out, this home is conveniently located to an abundance of shopping and dining. Parks, schools, library, NRH2O waterpark, TexRail, and Hiways 820, 26, 183 are all nearby. Awesome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Kingsbury Avenue have any available units?
3516 Kingsbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3516 Kingsbury Avenue have?
Some of 3516 Kingsbury Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Kingsbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Kingsbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Kingsbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Kingsbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 3516 Kingsbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Kingsbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 3516 Kingsbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Kingsbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Kingsbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 3516 Kingsbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Kingsbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3516 Kingsbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Kingsbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Kingsbury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Kingsbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Kingsbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

