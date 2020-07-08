3516 Kingsbury Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, HOUSE UNDER CONTRACT FOR SALE. NO SHOWINGS FOR RENT. You can only appreciate the finer attributes of this home by seeing it in its entirety. All new floors, paint, fixtures, windows, appliances, lighting, etc. Wood, granite, and tile upgrades throughout. Two large living, dining areas and a fabulous sun splashed backroom that can be used as a gameroom, study, exercise room, or personalized man cave. Large fenced backyard with enclosed patio for entertaining or simply relaxing. When ready to venture out, this home is conveniently located to an abundance of shopping and dining. Parks, schools, library, NRH2O waterpark, TexRail, and Hiways 820, 26, 183 are all nearby. Awesome home!