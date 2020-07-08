All apartments in Richland Hills
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

3107 Ash Park Drive

3107 Ash Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Ash Park Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 BR, 1 BA home has all its space in the right places! With a huge backyard and easy access to the metroplex, this home is a great value. Come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Ash Park Drive have any available units?
3107 Ash Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3107 Ash Park Drive have?
Some of 3107 Ash Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Ash Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Ash Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Ash Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Ash Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 3107 Ash Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Ash Park Drive offers parking.
Does 3107 Ash Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Ash Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Ash Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3107 Ash Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Ash Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3107 Ash Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Ash Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Ash Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Ash Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Ash Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

