3000 Crites St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated home with all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and huge cover-port for multiple storage options such as a Boat, Work Items or RV!



This 1700+ sq.ft. home sits on just over one-quarter acre corner lot, features refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms and an upstairs bonus room, which could be used as an extra bedroom, storage or study.



Minimum Application Requirements:



- 650 Credit Score

- Income of At least 3x the monthly rent rate

- No Pets (home does not provide a gated yard)

- $45 Application Fee/ Person



More Application Criteria may be found on: www.DoubleInfinity.net



Please email: Daniel.Kim@C21Bowman.com for more info or text (817)-727-2752 to schedule an appointment.