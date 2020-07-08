All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 3000 Crites St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
3000 Crites St
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:05 AM

3000 Crites St

3000 Crites Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3000 Crites Street, Richland Hills, TX 76118

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated home with all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and huge cover-port for multiple storage options such as a Boat, Work Items or RV!

This 1700+ sq.ft. home sits on just over one-quarter acre corner lot, features refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms and an upstairs bonus room, which could be used as an extra bedroom, storage or study.

Minimum Application Requirements:

- 650 Credit Score
- Income of At least 3x the monthly rent rate
- No Pets (home does not provide a gated yard)
- $45 Application Fee/ Person

More Application Criteria may be found on: www.DoubleInfinity.net

Please email: Daniel.Kim@C21Bowman.com for more info or text (817)-727-2752 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Crites St have any available units?
3000 Crites St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3000 Crites St have?
Some of 3000 Crites St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Crites St currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Crites St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Crites St pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Crites St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 3000 Crites St offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Crites St offers parking.
Does 3000 Crites St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Crites St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Crites St have a pool?
No, 3000 Crites St does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Crites St have accessible units?
No, 3000 Crites St does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Crites St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Crites St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Crites St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3000 Crites St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District