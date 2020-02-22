All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

325 Sondra Way

325 Sondra Way · No Longer Available
Location

325 Sondra Way, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Monthly Rent includes lawn care and pool maintenance. Completely remodeled home on big lot. Quartz countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen has gas range cooktop and double ovens, built-in microwave, island and under the cabinet lighting. Dining area with bay window. Wood look Ceramic floors throughout. Master has walk in closet, oversized master bath has double vanities, deep tub and shower with bench. Secondary bath has double vanities, separate shower, linen cabinet. Secondary bedroom overlooks the pool and has a double closet and the front secondary bedroom with the bay window has a walk in closet. floored attic space in garage. Property is move in ready. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Sondra Way have any available units?
325 Sondra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 325 Sondra Way have?
Some of 325 Sondra Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Sondra Way currently offering any rent specials?
325 Sondra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Sondra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Sondra Way is pet friendly.
Does 325 Sondra Way offer parking?
Yes, 325 Sondra Way offers parking.
Does 325 Sondra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Sondra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Sondra Way have a pool?
Yes, 325 Sondra Way has a pool.
Does 325 Sondra Way have accessible units?
No, 325 Sondra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Sondra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Sondra Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Sondra Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Sondra Way does not have units with air conditioning.

