325 Sondra Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Monthly Rent includes lawn care and pool maintenance. Completely remodeled home on big lot. Quartz countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen has gas range cooktop and double ovens, built-in microwave, island and under the cabinet lighting. Dining area with bay window. Wood look Ceramic floors throughout. Master has walk in closet, oversized master bath has double vanities, deep tub and shower with bench. Secondary bath has double vanities, separate shower, linen cabinet. Secondary bedroom overlooks the pool and has a double closet and the front secondary bedroom with the bay window has a walk in closet. floored attic space in garage. Property is move in ready. Pets are on a case by case basis.