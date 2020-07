Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 2 story with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths; recent paints; updated flooring including wood vinyl in some rooms and carpet throughout; large living area; kitchen with stainless steel oven and range; fridge included; master bedroom with separate shower and tub; gameroom up; huge fenced backyard; no back neighbors. All Information and Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.