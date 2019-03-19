All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

230 Garden Valley Lane

230 Garden Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

230 Garden Valley Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Imagine this beautiful, well-kept home being yours! Walk into an open floor plan with a study on the left & a formal dining on the right. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in a living area wired for surround sound. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The master bedroom is downstairs. 2 bedrooms, living area & full bath upstairs. A half bath downstairs for your guests. Relax on the back screened-in patio away from the mosquitos. Hurry, this property won't last long! No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Garden Valley Lane have any available units?
230 Garden Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 230 Garden Valley Lane have?
Some of 230 Garden Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Garden Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
230 Garden Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Garden Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 230 Garden Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 230 Garden Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 230 Garden Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 230 Garden Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Garden Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Garden Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 230 Garden Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 230 Garden Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 230 Garden Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Garden Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Garden Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Garden Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Garden Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

