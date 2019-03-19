230 Garden Valley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine this beautiful, well-kept home being yours! Walk into an open floor plan with a study on the left & a formal dining on the right. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in a living area wired for surround sound. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The master bedroom is downstairs. 2 bedrooms, living area & full bath upstairs. A half bath downstairs for your guests. Relax on the back screened-in patio away from the mosquitos. Hurry, this property won't last long! No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.