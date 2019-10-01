224 Shady Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedrooms. 2 baths. Laminate flooring, updated lighting and ceiling fans thru out. Living has wbfp, and separate dining area. Eat-in kitchen with tile back splash, pantry,and breakfast bar, FRIDGE included. Split bedrooms, massive master bdrm with Walk in closet, jack-n-jill bath with new toilets and updated fixtures . Lg utility-laundry rm, crvd patio, wood fence, landscaped and sprinkler system. Pets case by case. NO SMOKING. Renters insurance required. Owner pays HOA dues. App and $40 app fee in certified funds made out to Patty Jordan per person 18 or older. Each applicant must have individual emails to authorize background check. NO VOUCHERS. Do not include social security number on app.