Red Oak, TX
224 Shady Oaks Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

224 Shady Oaks Lane

224 Shady Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

224 Shady Oaks Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedrooms. 2 baths. Laminate flooring, updated lighting and ceiling fans thru out. Living has wbfp, and separate dining area. Eat-in kitchen with tile back splash, pantry,and breakfast bar, FRIDGE included. Split bedrooms, massive master bdrm with Walk in closet, jack-n-jill bath with new toilets and updated fixtures . Lg utility-laundry rm, crvd patio, wood fence, landscaped and sprinkler system. Pets case by case. NO SMOKING. Renters insurance required. Owner pays HOA dues. App and $40 app fee in certified funds made out to Patty Jordan per person 18 or older. Each applicant must have individual emails to authorize background check. NO VOUCHERS. Do not include social security number on app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Shady Oaks Lane have any available units?
224 Shady Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 224 Shady Oaks Lane have?
Some of 224 Shady Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Shady Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
224 Shady Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Shady Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Shady Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 224 Shady Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 224 Shady Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 224 Shady Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Shady Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Shady Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 224 Shady Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 224 Shady Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 224 Shady Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Shady Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Shady Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Shady Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Shady Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

