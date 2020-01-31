All apartments in Red Oak
Find more places like 201 Richard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
201 Richard Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:45 AM

201 Richard Lane

201 Richard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

201 Richard Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Home, 3/2/2, in a Great Community in Red Oak TX - This is a highly desired planned community in Red Oak. You'll love the neighborhood and proximity to schools, churches, and shopping! The home has an open floor plan, with lots of space and storage. You'll enjoy the fenced back yard, tile floors, and updated paint throughout. Check this out soon as it will rent fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today! 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE2503137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Richard Lane have any available units?
201 Richard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 201 Richard Lane have?
Some of 201 Richard Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Richard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Richard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Richard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Richard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 201 Richard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 201 Richard Lane offers parking.
Does 201 Richard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Richard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Richard Lane have a pool?
No, 201 Richard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 201 Richard Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Richard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Richard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Richard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Richard Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Richard Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXEnnis, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXDuncanville, TX
Balch Springs, TXMansfield, TXForney, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXRockwall, TXTerrell, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXCorsicana, TXHurst, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District