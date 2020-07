Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

4 bed 3 bath in Red Oak ISD!! Wonderfully laid out 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. The master is split from 2 of the secondary bedrooms on the first floor and upstairs you will find an additional bedroom, full bath and large game room. CHECK OUT this KITCHEN! This home has a wide open living area that includes a dining area and breakfast nook and breakfast bar. The study with french doors is located at the front of the home.