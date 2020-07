Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This home is so beautifully laid out and has a homey yet spacious feel. The kitchen and dining area are tiled as well as the entry and both bathrooms. New gray carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. Very bright with many windows and a big back yard with a grill for summer get-togethers. The home comes equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Come take a look, you will be glad you did.