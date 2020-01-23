All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:12 PM

113 Autumn Trail

113 Autumn Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

113 Autumn Trail, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Nice Home with Large living spaces, formal dining,large kitchen, kitchen bar, breakfast area, living area upstairs, big backyard, beautifully landscaped with crepe myrtles and rose bush. Elementary school behind house so no one living behind you. Plenty of storage areas." Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Autumn Trail have any available units?
113 Autumn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
Is 113 Autumn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
113 Autumn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Autumn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Autumn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 113 Autumn Trail offer parking?
No, 113 Autumn Trail does not offer parking.
Does 113 Autumn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Autumn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Autumn Trail have a pool?
No, 113 Autumn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 113 Autumn Trail have accessible units?
No, 113 Autumn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Autumn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Autumn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Autumn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Autumn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

