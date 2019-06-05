All apartments in Providence
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:40 AM

6140 Sutton Fields Trl

6140 Sutton Fields Trl · No Longer Available
Location

6140 Sutton Fields Trl, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Property available 6/21/19. Spectacular 3-2.5-2 w Study in Celina, Prosper ISD! High ceilings, open layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite counters, Energy Star stainless appliances, brand new washer & dryer and so much more! Large 19x14 family room has a lovely corner gas fireplace & opens to the generous sized kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, subway tiled backsplash, oversized island & large pantry for maximum storage. Huge 19x13 master has an inviting en-suite w double vanity sinks, soaking tub & WI shower. Nice sized secondaries, great study w French doors, charming half bath has pedestal sink, fabulous extended covered patio, sprinkler system, tankless water heater, community pool, park, pond & more! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trl have any available units?
6140 Sutton Fields Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 6140 Sutton Fields Trl have?
Some of 6140 Sutton Fields Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6140 Sutton Fields Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6140 Sutton Fields Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 Sutton Fields Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trl offer parking?
No, 6140 Sutton Fields Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trl has a pool.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trl have accessible units?
No, 6140 Sutton Fields Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trl has units with air conditioning.

