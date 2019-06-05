6140 Sutton Fields Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property available 6/21/19. Spectacular 3-2.5-2 w Study in Celina, Prosper ISD! High ceilings, open layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite counters, Energy Star stainless appliances, brand new washer & dryer and so much more! Large 19x14 family room has a lovely corner gas fireplace & opens to the generous sized kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, subway tiled backsplash, oversized island & large pantry for maximum storage. Huge 19x13 master has an inviting en-suite w double vanity sinks, soaking tub & WI shower. Nice sized secondaries, great study w French doors, charming half bath has pedestal sink, fabulous extended covered patio, sprinkler system, tankless water heater, community pool, park, pond & more! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.