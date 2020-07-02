All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9866 Birch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9866 Birch Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

9866 Birch Drive

9866 Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9866 Birch Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful home located on a corner lot in Providence Village!This community is loaded with amenities including huge water park,club house,pond,walking & bike paths,park,playground,tennis & spa.Really cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with rear entry garage.Light & bright floor plan with an open living area that flows into the kitchen.Split bedrooms,kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinets & wonderful covered front porch.Close to schools & shopping.Face mask have to be worn by everyone entering this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9866 Birch Drive have any available units?
9866 Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9866 Birch Drive have?
Some of 9866 Birch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9866 Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9866 Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9866 Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9866 Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9866 Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9866 Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 9866 Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9866 Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9866 Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 9866 Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9866 Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 9866 Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9866 Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9866 Birch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9866 Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9866 Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District