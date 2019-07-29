9836 Lexington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2-Story Home in Coveted Providence Village with 3 Bedrooms and 2 & Half Baths. 1881 SQFT of Awesomeness! The Home is available on July 5th. Home Boasts a Beautiful Kitchen with 42 Inch Cabinets, Open Floor Plan, Granite Counter-Tops, Large Eat-In Island, Butlers Pantry, Large Food Pantry, and Over-Sized Nook! Living has Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace with High Ceilings, open to the Upstairs! Large Upper Wood Balcony Overlooks this Beautiful Neighborhood. Master Bedroom is spacious and leads into the Master Bathroom that has Separate Vanities, a Garden Tub, a Separate Shower, and a Walk-In Closet. Sun room can be used for relaxing, Storage or the Family Pet. Comm has Pools, Parks, & sports fields.