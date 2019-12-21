954 Fox Grove Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely open floor plan with beautiful laminate woods downstairs! Lovely 5 bedroom home! Open spacious stacked formals-hard to find! Nice island kitchen with stainless fridge, & window seat. Huge private upstairs suite for teenager or mother-in law. Split bedrooms with private master and jetted tub. Washer and dryer included with lease. Enjoy a lake and elementary school down the street in walking distance plus all other Providence amenities: Pool, Basketball, Tennis, Fishing, Skate Park, Soccer and more!