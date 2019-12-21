All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:33 PM

954 Fox Grove Lane

954 Fox Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

954 Fox Grove Ln, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely open floor plan with beautiful laminate woods downstairs! Lovely 5 bedroom home! Open spacious stacked formals-hard to find! Nice island kitchen with stainless fridge, & window seat. Huge private upstairs suite for teenager or mother-in law. Split bedrooms with private master and jetted tub. Washer and dryer included with lease. Enjoy a lake and elementary school down the street in walking distance plus all other Providence amenities: Pool, Basketball, Tennis, Fishing, Skate Park, Soccer and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Fox Grove Lane have any available units?
954 Fox Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 954 Fox Grove Lane have?
Some of 954 Fox Grove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Fox Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
954 Fox Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Fox Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 954 Fox Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 954 Fox Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 954 Fox Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 954 Fox Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 Fox Grove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Fox Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 954 Fox Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 954 Fox Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 954 Fox Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Fox Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 Fox Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 954 Fox Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 Fox Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

