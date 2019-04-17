9197 Benevolent Ct

Amenities

Resort Style Living in Exemplary Aubrey ISD - Resort style living in exemplary Aubrey ISD. Large open concept with spacious living room opening to dining and kitchen area. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and enormous walk-in pantry. Stainless steel refrigerator included. Versatile study with french doors downstairs offers many options. Over sized master bedroom with sitting area. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, standalone shower, and walk in closet. Amenities include seven incredible lakes stocked with trophy bass, greenbelts throughout, and miles of scenic trails for jogging, biking, or quiet walks. Community water park, pools, tennis courts, skate parks, basketball goals, fitness center, and state of the art clubhouse included.



