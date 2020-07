Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute house in an highly desired subdivision of Providence village. This specious house features 4 bedroom, a additional space for study or den, 2.1 half and 2 living area for entertainment. Kitchen is fully upgraded and front first floor has a covered porch while the 2nd floor features a adorable balcony for your afternoon tea. This Superbly maintained home is a must see. Come see, because this one will surely go in a blink of an eye!