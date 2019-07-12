All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 8913 Cranston Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
8913 Cranston Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:53 PM

8913 Cranston Court

8913 Cranston Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8913 Cranston Court, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Providence Village Lifestyle...Great Home on a Corner Lot with mature Trees! This home has plenty of room...with 2 Master Suites, 3 additional bedrooms, study and gameroom. Big eat-in Kitchen with decorative lighting, pull out windows more. Enjoy oversized backyard with beautiful trees. Easy access to roads...and AUBREY Schools. This home is beautiful inside and out.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 Cranston Court have any available units?
8913 Cranston Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 8913 Cranston Court currently offering any rent specials?
8913 Cranston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 Cranston Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8913 Cranston Court is pet friendly.
Does 8913 Cranston Court offer parking?
No, 8913 Cranston Court does not offer parking.
Does 8913 Cranston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8913 Cranston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 Cranston Court have a pool?
No, 8913 Cranston Court does not have a pool.
Does 8913 Cranston Court have accessible units?
No, 8913 Cranston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 Cranston Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8913 Cranston Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8913 Cranston Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8913 Cranston Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District