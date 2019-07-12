8913 Cranston Court

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Providence Village Lifestyle...Great Home on a Corner Lot with mature Trees! This home has plenty of room...with 2 Master Suites, 3 additional bedrooms, study and gameroom. Big eat-in Kitchen with decorative lighting, pull out windows more. Enjoy oversized backyard with beautiful trees. Easy access to roads...and AUBREY Schools. This home is beautiful inside and out.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.