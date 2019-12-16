All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 2733 Ryder Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
2733 Ryder Lane
Last updated December 16 2019 at 5:34 AM

2733 Ryder Lane

2733 Ryder Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2733 Ryder Ln, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
LOOKS LIKE A MODEL! Beautiful, almost new home (2018) with over $32k in upgrades. Gorgeous brick & stone exterior with covered front porch sitting area. Extensive luxury vinyl plank wood flooring downstairs. Study with abundant natural light & French doors - could also be used as dining room or living area. Open layout family room, kitchen & eating area. Kitchen has white shaker-style cabinets, upgraded appliances, granite countertops & XL island. Master bdrm downstairs with granite bathroom vanity and separate tub & shower. Upstairs find 3 oversized bedrooms along with gameroom.Extended patio, pergola & plenty of backyard grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Ryder Lane have any available units?
2733 Ryder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 2733 Ryder Lane have?
Some of 2733 Ryder Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Ryder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Ryder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Ryder Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Ryder Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 2733 Ryder Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Ryder Lane offers parking.
Does 2733 Ryder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Ryder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Ryder Lane have a pool?
No, 2733 Ryder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Ryder Lane have accessible units?
No, 2733 Ryder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Ryder Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Ryder Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Ryder Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Ryder Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District