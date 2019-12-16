2733 Ryder Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

LOOKS LIKE A MODEL! Beautiful, almost new home (2018) with over $32k in upgrades. Gorgeous brick & stone exterior with covered front porch sitting area. Extensive luxury vinyl plank wood flooring downstairs. Study with abundant natural light & French doors - could also be used as dining room or living area. Open layout family room, kitchen & eating area. Kitchen has white shaker-style cabinets, upgraded appliances, granite countertops & XL island. Master bdrm downstairs with granite bathroom vanity and separate tub & shower. Upstairs find 3 oversized bedrooms along with gameroom.Extended patio, pergola & plenty of backyard grassy area.