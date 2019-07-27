All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 2600 Wheeler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
2600 Wheeler Avenue
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:57 AM

2600 Wheeler Avenue

2600 Wheeler Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2600 Wheeler Ave, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOME Be the first to move in this lovely home with 9ft ceilings, neutral paint and lots of natural light. This single story home features an open floor plan & spacious split bedrooms great for privacy. MB w double sink, walk-in shower & large closet. Light, bright and clean the Spacious kitchen flows into living room with stainless steel appliances, oversized island with room for several bar stools ,granite counters and plenty of storage space. Great room with wall of windows overlooks extra large backyard great for entertainment. Tank-less water heather. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Easy access to FM-423, Dallas Pkwy, and Preston Road. Community offers biking and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Wheeler Avenue have any available units?
2600 Wheeler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 2600 Wheeler Avenue have?
Some of 2600 Wheeler Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Wheeler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Wheeler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Wheeler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Wheeler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Wheeler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Wheeler Avenue offers parking.
Does 2600 Wheeler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Wheeler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Wheeler Avenue have a pool?
No, 2600 Wheeler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Wheeler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2600 Wheeler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Wheeler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Wheeler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Wheeler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 Wheeler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District