2600 Wheeler Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

BRAND NEW HOME Be the first to move in this lovely home with 9ft ceilings, neutral paint and lots of natural light. This single story home features an open floor plan & spacious split bedrooms great for privacy. MB w double sink, walk-in shower & large closet. Light, bright and clean the Spacious kitchen flows into living room with stainless steel appliances, oversized island with room for several bar stools ,granite counters and plenty of storage space. Great room with wall of windows overlooks extra large backyard great for entertainment. Tank-less water heather. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Easy access to FM-423, Dallas Pkwy, and Preston Road. Community offers biking and walking trails.