Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available Now. Great location in Providence located directly across the street from the exemplary Aubrey ISD elementary school. One block from neighborhood pool, pond and tennis courts. Water parks, playgrounds, picnic areas, lakes, and trails throughout. Nice and open 3 bedroom + study. Gameroom upstairs. Covered front porch and balcony to enjoy time outside. See this home before its too late!