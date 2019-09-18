1617 Degnen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

Home was beautifully built in 2005 and is equipped with tile, carpet, plank and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has a beautiful glass back splash contrasted with white and grey cabinetry, Black and SS appliances and good sized pantry. Open concept allows for the perfect place to host your guests. Backyard has a wooden patio perfect for your furniture and grill. Resort-style living with amazing neighborhood amenities including community pools, water slides, stocked lake, basketball courts, soccer fields, clubhouse, playgrounds, and activities. This home is ready for move in today!