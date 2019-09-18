All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:33 PM

1617 Degnen Lane

1617 Degnen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Degnen Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Home was beautifully built in 2005 and is equipped with tile, carpet, plank and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has a beautiful glass back splash contrasted with white and grey cabinetry, Black and SS appliances and good sized pantry. Open concept allows for the perfect place to host your guests. Backyard has a wooden patio perfect for your furniture and grill. Resort-style living with amazing neighborhood amenities including community pools, water slides, stocked lake, basketball courts, soccer fields, clubhouse, playgrounds, and activities. This home is ready for move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Degnen Lane have any available units?
1617 Degnen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1617 Degnen Lane have?
Some of 1617 Degnen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Degnen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Degnen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Degnen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Degnen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1617 Degnen Lane offer parking?
No, 1617 Degnen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Degnen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Degnen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Degnen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1617 Degnen Lane has a pool.
Does 1617 Degnen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1617 Degnen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Degnen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Degnen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Degnen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Degnen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

