1351 Kingston Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

A PERFECT HOME FOR YOU! LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF PROVIDENCE VILLAGE. 3 GREAT SIZED BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHROOMS, PLUS A STUDY ON THE FIRST FLOOR. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE IS OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM THAT HAS A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS INCLUDING THE MASTER WHICH OFFERS, WALK IN CLOSET, PRIVATE BATH, DUAL SINKS, JETTED GARDEN TUB, AND SEPARATE SHOWER. ALSO, THERE IS A BALCONY TO ENJOY THE VIEWS, A 2 CARD GARAGE AND FENCED IN BACK YARD. COMMUNITY HAS A POOL, CLUB HOUSE, PLAYGROUND AND PARK. HURRY THIS WONT LAST LONG!