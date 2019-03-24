All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated March 24 2019 at 11:51 AM

1311 Oakcrest Drive

1311 Oakcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Oakcrest Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come watch the ducks swim past your back yard! This super nice home overlooks a lake which is your view from your back yard. The subdivision features beautiful greenbelts, parks, playground, large pool with water park and 7 lakes. The kitchen is open with tile back splash and real wood flooring. There is a see thru fireplace between the living area and dining area. Master bedroom is downstairs and upstairs are 3 bedrooms and good sized game room. Great neighborhood. No smoking. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need
good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years. Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Has new paint. Getting cleaned and new carpet in master bedroom.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

