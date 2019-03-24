1311 Oakcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come watch the ducks swim past your back yard! This super nice home overlooks a lake which is your view from your back yard. The subdivision features beautiful greenbelts, parks, playground, large pool with water park and 7 lakes. The kitchen is open with tile back splash and real wood flooring. There is a see thru fireplace between the living area and dining area. Master bedroom is downstairs and upstairs are 3 bedrooms and good sized game room. Great neighborhood. No smoking. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need

good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years. Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Has new paint. Getting cleaned and new carpet in master bedroom.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.