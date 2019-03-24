1311 Oakcrest Drive

Amenities
Come watch the ducks swim past your back yard! This super nice home overlooks a lake which is your view from your back yard. The subdivision features beautiful greenbelts, parks, playground, large pool with water park and 7 lakes. The kitchen is open with tile back splash and real wood flooring. There is a see thru fireplace between the living area and dining area. Master bedroom is downstairs and upstairs are 3 bedrooms and good sized game room. Great neighborhood. No smoking. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need
good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years. Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Has new paint. Getting cleaned and new carpet in master bedroom.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.