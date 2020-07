Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Large four bedroom home in Providence with multiple upgrades! Fresh interior paint May 2019. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. First floor master with three additional bedrooms, a second living area, and a large media room on the second floor! Large front porch and second floor balcony. Owner pays HOA dues.