Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom, two and a half bath home in Providence Village. Full interior paint May 2019. Master is on first floor, with two additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs. This home features a large covered front porch, 2'' faux wood blinds, plus refrigerator and washer & dryer are included! Owner pays HOA dues!