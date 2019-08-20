All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:13 AM

10312 Nantucket Drive

10312 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10312 Nantucket Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Lease pets are ok with deposit breed restrictions no aggressive breeds. Will be getting more pictures uploaded soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
10312 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10312 Nantucket Drive have?
Some of 10312 Nantucket Drive's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10312 Nantucket Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10312 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
No, 10312 Nantucket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10312 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10312 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
No, 10312 Nantucket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10312 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
No, 10312 Nantucket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10312 Nantucket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10312 Nantucket Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10312 Nantucket Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

