Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:14 AM

10221 Nantucket Drive

10221 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10221 Nantucket Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful two-story home. Adorable covered front porch on both first and second level. French Doors at the Study and Soaring high Ceiling in the Family Room. Open floor plan that is great for entertaining family and friends. Lots of natural light. Huge upstairs landing that could be a sitting or play area. Plenty of room for everyone. This home is right down the street from the club house, workout room, pool and playgrounds. Make sure to check out the multiple pools throughout, water slides and the clubhouse at the front entrance. Amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
10221 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10221 Nantucket Drive have?
Some of 10221 Nantucket Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10221 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10221 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10221 Nantucket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10221 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10221 Nantucket Drive offers parking.
Does 10221 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10221 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10221 Nantucket Drive has a pool.
Does 10221 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
No, 10221 Nantucket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10221 Nantucket Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10221 Nantucket Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10221 Nantucket Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

