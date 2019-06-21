10221 Nantucket Drive

Amenities

Beautiful two-story home. Adorable covered front porch on both first and second level. French Doors at the Study and Soaring high Ceiling in the Family Room. Open floor plan that is great for entertaining family and friends. Lots of natural light. Huge upstairs landing that could be a sitting or play area. Plenty of room for everyone. This home is right down the street from the club house, workout room, pool and playgrounds. Make sure to check out the multiple pools throughout, water slides and the clubhouse at the front entrance. Amazing location!