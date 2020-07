Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this STUNNING home! This spacious 4 bedroom, located in Providence Village, has incredible features you won't want to miss. Check out the gorgeous vaulted ceilings, updated fixtures, bright sun room, beautiful two-sided fireplace, and amazing covered patio out back. The exterior has an unforgettable entry with perfectly placed stepping stones. Come view today! This home will not last long.